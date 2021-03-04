Left Menu

Bomb scare at Taj Mahal following hoax call; caller detained: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:23 IST
Bomb scare at Taj Mahal following hoax call; caller detained: Police

The Taj Mahal complex in Agra was vacated on Thursday morning following a hoax bomb call, police said.

The caller, identified as Vimal Kumar Singh, has been detained for questioning in Firozabad, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Agra zone, A Satish Ganesh said Singh called the 112 emergency response number of the Uttar Pradesh police at around 9 am and claimed that a bomb was kept inside the monument that is conserved by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and protected by armed personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The police immediately informed the CISF personnel, who asked the visitors to vacate the premises of the iconic 17th-century monument and launched anti-sabotage checks around 9:15 am.

Nothing suspicious was found during the checks at the monument, a CISF officer said in Delhi.

An initial probe revealed that Singh is a resident of Patiyali in Kasganj and was presently staying in his maternal grandmother's house in Okhra village in the Narkhi area of Firozabad, the ADG said.

''Prima facie it seems that he (Singh) is mentally unstable and is probably under treatment. We are probing why he made such a call. The Taj Mahal was reopened for visitors after about an hour and 45 minutes,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Elle King expecting first child with Dan Tooker after multiple miscarriages

Grammy-nominated singer Elle King and her fiance Dan Tooker are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. Elle recently revealed that she is expecting her and Dans first child after previously suffering multiple miscarriages. The si...

Ukrainian parliament to vote on nationalising Motor Sich: Ukrayinska Pravda

Ukraines parliament will register a bill this week on nationalising the aerospace company Motor Sich, the newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda cited David Arakhamia, the faction leader of the ruling Servant of the People Party, as saying on Thursday...

Police pounce on hundreds of fake COVID-19 vaccines after alert issued

Police have this week pounced on hundreds of fake COVID-19 vaccines following a global alert issued by INTERPOL warning vaccines would be a prime target for criminal networks.In a statement issued on Wednesday, INTERPOL said the South Afric...

India bowl out England for 205 on day one of 4th Test

India bundled out England for 205 in their first innings after the visitors opted to bat on the opening day of the fourth and final Test, here on Thursday.Indian spinners, led by Axar Patel 468, yet again consistently troubled the visiting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021