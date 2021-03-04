Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:28 IST
dismisses U.S. call to destroy its chemical weapons as baseless
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed as baseless and illogical U.S. calls for Russia to destroy its chemicals weapons, saying that Moscow had destroyed them long ago in line with the chemical weapons convention.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the U.S. was the one that should fulfill its obligations under the convention and that its statements looked like another attempt to hold Russia back.

