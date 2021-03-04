dismisses U.S. call to destroy its chemical weapons as baseless

The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed as baseless and illogical U.S. calls for Russia to destroy its chemicals weapons, saying that Moscow had destroyed them long ago in line with the chemical weapons convention.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the U.S. was the one that should fulfill its obligations under the convention and that its statements looked like another attempt to hold Russia back.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)