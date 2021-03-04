Left Menu

India's Supreme Court says favours controls on video streaming services

Traditional film viewing in India, home to the thriving Bollywood industry, has changed as fewer people go to cinema halls and web series have become common, Bhushan said. The remarks came as the Supreme Court heard a plea from Amazon's head of India content for Prime Video, Aparna Purohit, for protection against arrest in a case involving a controversial political drama "Tandav", a Hindi word for "fury".

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:44 IST
India's Supreme Court says favours controls on video streaming services

India's top court on Thursday said it favoured a screening mechanism for online video streaming services, dominated in the country by Amazon and Netflix and which currently are aired freely. The U.S. streaming platforms have faced complaints from lawmakers belonging to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationlist party and others that some of the shows promote obscenity or offend religious beliefs.

"We are of the view there should be some screening of these types (of content). What they are showing? They are showing pornography also," Supreme Court Justice Ashok Bhushan said. Traditional film viewing in India, home to the thriving Bollywood industry, has changed as fewer people go to cinema halls and web series have become common, Bhushan said.

The remarks came as the Supreme Court heard a plea from Amazon's head of India content for Prime Video, Aparna Purohit, for protection against arrest in a case involving a controversial political drama "Tandav" , a Hindi word for "fury". Tandav stars top Bollywood actors but has been battling police and court cases which allege the show depicted Hindu gods in a derogatory manner and offended religious beliefs.

The court will continue to hear the case on Friday. Bhushan has asked the government and the platform to submit details of any regulations that currently govern online video platforms. Content on these platforms is not subject to vetting. But the government has ordered that the platforms classify content into five categories based on the age groups it would be appropriate for.

Purohit's counsel told the Supreme Court her case was one concerning freedom of expression. Last week, the executive was questioned for nearly four hours by police in Uttar Pradesh in a separate case filed against the show. Purohit approached the apex court after a state court rejected her request for anticipatory bail, saying the Tandav series hurt religious sentiment and she must cooperate with police.

Amazon this week issued a rare public apology for "Tandav" , saying some scenes that were found objectionable had been edited or removed. In January 2020, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Prime Video was doing well globally "but nowhere is it doing better than India".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany rejects EU executive call to ease COVID border curbs - letter

Germany told the European Union it would uphold its latest border restrictions imposed to curb the spread of new coronavirus variants, snubbing calls from the blocs executive European Commission, Austria, and the Czech Republic. The Brussel...

Curfew and market closures for Nigerian town of kidnapped girls

Authorities in Nigerias Zamfara state have declared a curfew and shut market activities after violence marred the return of hundreds of kidnapped schoolgirls to their families, a state spokesman said on Thursday. Late on Wednesday, gunshots...

Sensex tumbles 599 pts in line with global meltdown

Snapping its three-session winning run, the BSE Sensex plunged by around 599 points to crack below the key 51,000-level on Thursday amid a meltdown in global shares triggered by a surge in US bond yields.Intra-day, the 30-share BSE index fe...

Elle King expecting first child with Dan Tooker after multiple miscarriages

Grammy-nominated singer Elle King and her fiance Dan Tooker are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. Elle recently revealed that she is expecting her and Dans first child after previously suffering multiple miscarriages. The si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021