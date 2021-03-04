Left Menu

Man burnt alive after hut catches fire in Rajasthan's Bundi district

PTI | Kota | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:47 IST
A 55-year-old man was charred to death in Rajasthan's Bundi district after his hut caught fire when he was asleep, police said on Thursday.

Ratanlal Dhakad, a resident of Karwar village, died on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and his body has been handed over to his family members after postmortem, they said.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and initiated a probe to ascertain the cause of fire, Karwar Station House Officer Mukesh Yadav said.

Prima facie it seems that the hut caught fire due to a short circuit, and police were informed about the incident by villagers, he said.

