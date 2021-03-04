Left Menu

China advisers meet amid pandemic, Hong Kong crackdown

In his opening address, the head of the Chinese Peoples Political Consultative Conference, Wang Yang, pledged support for calls that only patriots who show undivided loyalty to the ruling Communist Party should be allowed to hold elected office in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous southern Chinese city where Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law last year.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:52 IST
China advisers meet amid pandemic, Hong Kong crackdown

China's top legislative advisory body opened its annual session Thursday against the background of a crackdown on Hong Kong's political opposition and the country's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. In his opening address, the head of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Wang Yang, pledged support for calls that only “patriots” who show undivided loyalty to the ruling Communist Party should be allowed to hold elected office in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous southern Chinese city where Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law last year. “We will strengthen unity and friendship with our compatriots overseas and in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and conduct studies and consultations on fostering patriotism among young people in Hong Kong and Macao,” Wang told delegates in the hulking Great Hall of the People in the heart of Beijing. Taiwan is a self-governing democracy that China claims as its own territory. Wang, the party's fourth ranking member, also said the CPPCC contributed to local-level efforts to end the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, where no new cases of local transmission have been reported for more than two weeks. The CPPCC has no legislative powers of its own but is mandated to conduct research and offer proposals to the ceremonial parliament, the National People's Congress, which begins its annual session on Friday. With COVID-10 on the wane in the country, the leadership decided to hold the sessions on the usual dates in March, rather than delay them until May as they did last year. However, the meetings are shorter this year and media coverage is being conducted remotely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sindhu, Jayaram, Srikanth enter quarterfinals of Swiss Open

Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Ajay Jayaram had a good day in office as they advanced to the quarterfinals of singles competition at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Thursday.Indian mixed doubles pair...

FACTBOX-Saudi Arabia's major inward and outward investments

The release of a U.S. intelligence report implicating Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has highlighted the political risk for companies and investors of doing business with the king...

NGT directs SDMC commissioner to remove encroachments in R K Puram  '

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Commissioner of South Delhi Delhi Municipal Corporation and the police to remove encroachments due to construction of shops and godowns of scrap dealers in R K Puram here.A bench headed by NGT Ch...

India asks OPEC+ to fulfill promise of stable oil prices

With retail petrol and diesel prices going through the roof, India on Thursday again urged oil producers group OPEC to ease production curbs to fulfill their promise of stable oil prices.Though the average price of crude oil India imports w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021