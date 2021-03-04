Left Menu

Car bomb kills south Yemeni separatist fighters in Aden

Aden is the seat of Yemen's internationally recognised government, which in December formed a new power-sharing cabinet including the STC under a deal brokered by Saudi Arabia. Riyadh is leading a military coalition fighting to oust the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement that controls much of north Yemen and the capital Sanaa, and restore the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Reuters | Saana | Updated: 04-03-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:52 IST
Car bomb kills south Yemeni separatist fighters in Aden
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHumanRights)

A car bomb killed or injured several fighters traveling in a convoy of vehicles belonging to Yemen's main southern separatist forces in the city of Aden on Thursday, the militia said.

The Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces tweeted that the casualties were part of a convoy including Brigadier-General Mohsen al-Wali, but gave no figures. In a separate post, they said Wali and another general had survived "an assassination operation using a rigged car".

Video footage shared by STC activists on Facebook showed a white four-wheel-drive vehicle with extensive damage. Aden is the seat of Yemen's internationally recognized government, which in December formed a new power-sharing cabinet including the STC under a deal brokered by Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh is leading a military coalition fighting to oust the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement that controls much of north Yemen and the capital Sanaa and restore the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. On Dec. 30, at least 22 people were killed and dozens wounded in an attack on Aden airport moments after a plane landed with members of the new cabinet. The coalition blamed the Houthi movement, which denied responsibility.

The power-sharing deal ended a standoff that had triggered clashes in Aden and complicated United Nations efforts to broker a permanent ceasefire in the overall conflict. The war has killed more than 100,000 people and caused the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sindhu, Jayaram, Srikanth enter quarterfinals of Swiss Open

Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Ajay Jayaram had a good day in office as they advanced to the quarterfinals of singles competition at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Thursday.Indian mixed doubles pair...

FACTBOX-Saudi Arabia's major inward and outward investments

The release of a U.S. intelligence report implicating Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has highlighted the political risk for companies and investors of doing business with the king...

NGT directs SDMC commissioner to remove encroachments in R K Puram  '

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Commissioner of South Delhi Delhi Municipal Corporation and the police to remove encroachments due to construction of shops and godowns of scrap dealers in R K Puram here.A bench headed by NGT Ch...

India asks OPEC+ to fulfill promise of stable oil prices

With retail petrol and diesel prices going through the roof, India on Thursday again urged oil producers group OPEC to ease production curbs to fulfill their promise of stable oil prices.Though the average price of crude oil India imports w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021