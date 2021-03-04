Iran needs to address IAEA's concerns on uranium particles, U.S. says

Iran needs to address IAEA's concerns on uranium particles, U.S. saysReuters | Vienna | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:56 IST
Iran has been given a chance to address the U.N. nuclear watchdog's concerns on uranium particles found at undeclared, old sites and Washington will watch closely, the United States told the watchdog's board on Thursday.
"Iran has now been given another opportunity by the Director General to offer up the necessary cooperation before this Board next meets," the U.S. statement to the board said, shortly after diplomats said plans for a resolution criticising Iran had been scrapped.
"The United States, like all Board members, will calibrate our views on the Board's next steps according to whether Iran seizes the opportunity now before it to finally and credibly address the IAEA's concerns," it added.
