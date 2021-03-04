Armenian opposition says talks with PM over snap election unsuccessful - Ifax

Talks between the Armenian opposition and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to hold a snap parliamentary election have failed so far, the Interfax news agency cited an opposition parliamentary faction leader as saying on Thursday.

Pashinyan, who faces a political crisis and a call from the army to leave power, said earlier this week he was open to holding a snap election, but only if the opposition agreed to certain conditions.

