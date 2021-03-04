Left Menu

U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan arrives in Doha - sources

Khalilzad's planned meetings with Taliban leaders in Doha would be the first in person since President Joe Biden's administration announced it was reviewing plans for the peace process. Khalilzad landed in the Qatari capital where U.S. brokered negotiations between the Afghan government and Taliban are being held, on Wednesday evening, two sources following the peace process said.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:59 IST
U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan arrives in Doha - sources

The United States's special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has arrived in Doha, sources said on Thursday, where he is set to meet with the insurgent Taliban at a delicate time for the Afghan peace process as Washington reviews its options. Khalilzad's planned meetings with Taliban leaders in Doha would be the first in person since President Joe Biden's administration announced it was reviewing plans for the peace process.

Khalilzad landed in the Qatari capital where U.S. brokered negotiations between the Afghan government and Taliban are being held, on Wednesday evening, two sources following the peace process said. A spokesman for his team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The visit is part of a regional trip and follows three days of discussions with political leaders in Kabul.

"In Kabul, I discussed various options/alternatives to propel the process forward," Khalilzad had said early on Thursday on Twitter. Previous U.S. President Donald Trump had signed a troop withdrawal deal with the Taliban in February 2020 under which all international forces were expected to leave the country by May 2021. However violence has risen and NATO officials say some conditions of the deal, including the Taliban cutting ties with international militant groups, have not been met, which the Taliban disputes.

The peace process has largely slowed. After launching negotiations in September the two sides are still talking about what should be on the agenda for negotiations, according to diplomats and Afghan government officials. "Doha is going nowhere," a source with knowedge of the discussions said, referring to the peace process and adding that key players were considering what other options might be possible to accelerate proceedings, a topic expected to be a major point of discussion during Khalilzad's trip.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sindhu, Jayaram, Srikanth enter quarterfinals of Swiss Open

Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Ajay Jayaram had a good day in office as they advanced to the quarterfinals of singles competition at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Thursday.Indian mixed doubles pair...

FACTBOX-Saudi Arabia's major inward and outward investments

The release of a U.S. intelligence report implicating Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has highlighted the political risk for companies and investors of doing business with the king...

NGT directs SDMC commissioner to remove encroachments in R K Puram  '

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Commissioner of South Delhi Delhi Municipal Corporation and the police to remove encroachments due to construction of shops and godowns of scrap dealers in R K Puram here.A bench headed by NGT Ch...

India asks OPEC+ to fulfill promise of stable oil prices

With retail petrol and diesel prices going through the roof, India on Thursday again urged oil producers group OPEC to ease production curbs to fulfill their promise of stable oil prices.Though the average price of crude oil India imports w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021