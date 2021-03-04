German vaccine authority recommends AstraZeneca vaccine for older people - FAZ newspaper

Germany's vaccine authority will recommend AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for over-65s, the Frankfurter Allgemeine reported, news that promises an easing of the supply constraints that have slowed the country's vaccine roll-out.

The newspaper reported on Thursday that the Permanent Vaccine Commission's (STIKO) recommendation had already been written, but was still being discussed internally before being made public.

Advertisement

STIKO could not immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)