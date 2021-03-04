Scoreboard: 4th India-England Test, Day 1

Scoreboard on the opening day of the fourth Test between India and England, here on Thursday.

England 1st Innings: Zak Crawley c M Siraj b A Patel 9 Dom Sibley b A Patel 2 Jonny Bairstow lbw b M Siraj 28 Joe Root lbw b M Siraj 5 Ben Stokes lbw b W Sundar 55 Ollie Pope c S Gill b R Ashwin 29 Dan Lawrence st R Pant b A Patel 46 Ben Foakes c A Rahane b R Ashwin 1 Dom Bess lbw b A Patel 3 Jack Leach lbw b R Ashwin 7 James Anderson not out 10 Extras: (B-3, LB-5, NB-1, WD-1) 10 Total: (all out in 75.5 overs) 205 Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-15, 3-30, 4-78, 5-121, 6-166, 7-170, 8-188, 9-189. Bowling: Ishant Sharma 9-2-23-0, Mohammed Siraj 14-2-45-2, Axar Patel 26-7-68-4, Ravichandran Ashwin 19.5-4-47-3, Washington Sundar 7-1-14-1.

