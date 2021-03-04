Myanmar security forces must stop 'vicious crackdown' - U.N. rights chief

The United Nations human rights chief called on Myanmar's security forces on Thursday to "halt their vicious crackdown on peaceful protesters" and urged the military to release people unlawfully detained since the Feb. 1 coup.

Michelle Bachelet said in a statement that more than 1,700 people have been arbitrarily detained and that arrests were escalating, with 29 journalists arrested in recent days.

Advertisement

At least 54 people have been killed by Myanmar police and military officers since the coup, but the actual death toll could be much higher, she said. "Myanmar's military must stop murdering and jailing protesters," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)