Left Menu

Indian man in UAE wins 24 crores in lucky draw : report

An Indian man, living in the UAE for the last 15 years, has won a whopping 12 million dirhams 24 crores in a raffle, the latest addition to the long list of lucky winners from India, a media report said on Thursday.Shivamurthy Krishnappa, who is a mechanical engineer and hails from Shimoga district of Karnataka, has been living in the UAE for the last 15 years.He bought the winning ticket number 202511 on February 17 this year, the Gulf News reported.Krishnappa was excited as he watched the draw live from home.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 16:24 IST
Indian man in UAE wins 24 crores in lucky draw : report

An Indian man, living in the UAE for the last 15 years, has won a whopping 12 million dirhams (24 crores) in a raffle, the latest addition to the long list of lucky winners from India, a media report said on Thursday.

Shivamurthy Krishnappa, who is a mechanical engineer and hails from Shimoga district of Karnataka, has been living in the UAE for the last 15 years.

He bought the winning ticket number 202511 on February 17 this year, the Gulf News reported.

Krishnappa was excited as he watched the draw live from home. When the host Richard called him on his mobile, an elated Krishnappa said: “I am watching the live draw. Thank you so much. I cannot believe I have won,” the report quoted him as saying.

He said that he wants to build a house from the winning money of 12 million dirhams. “I want to build a big house for my family back in my hometown. I have two children aged 10 and 4, so a large part of the money will be put into deposit for their future,” he said.

Krishnappa has been buying the Big Ticket every month for the last three years. “Before I used to share the ticket with friends. For the last one year I have been buying the ticket on my own. This time I bought two tickets as the organisers had a special offer for regular ticket buyers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Big Ticket organisers launched a new look to the live draw. “We are constantly looking for ways to excite and engage with our customers, whether it be a new prize promotion, social media competitions or the live draw. With so many people currently watching us from the comfort of their homes, we want to make them feel part of our live draw and give more people even more chances to win,” said a spokesperson.

Several Indians in the past have got lucky and won such prizes in the raffle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. and UK agree to suspend tariffs and seek aircraft row resolution

Britain and the United States on Thursday agreed a four-month suspension of retaliatory tariffs imposed on goods like Scotch whisky over a long running aircraft subsidy row, saying they would use the time to resolve the dispute.The Donald T...

Hong Kong dropped from Economic Freedom Index as policies 'controlled from Beijing'

Hong Kong has been excluded from the Heritage Foundations Index of Economic Freedom because its economic policies are controlled from Beijing, the Washington-based think tank said, removing Hong Kong from a list it topped for 25 years up to...

Sindhu, Jayaram, Srikanth enter quarterfinals of Swiss Open

Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Ajay Jayaram had a good day in office as they advanced to the quarterfinals of singles competition at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Thursday.Indian mixed doubles pair...

FACTBOX-Saudi Arabia's major inward and outward investments

The release of a U.S. intelligence report implicating Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has highlighted the political risk for companies and investors of doing business with the king...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021