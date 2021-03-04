Curbs on movement of Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq lifted after 19 months: Aide

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Thursday lifted restrictions on the movement of moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who was placed under house arrest in August 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions.

''The police has informed the Mirwaiz that there were no restrictions on his movement anymore and that he was free to visit Jamia Masjid on Friday,'' a close aide of the Hurriyat chairman told PTI.

Advertisement

However, the administration neither confirmed nor denied the claim made by the Mirwaiz's aide.

The Mirwaiz, who is also the chief priest of Kashmir, was among hundreds of political leaders -- both separatist and mainstream -- who were taken into custody or placed under house arrest as the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution 19 months ago.

While most leaders were released by March last year, some including the Mirwaiz continued to be under detention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)