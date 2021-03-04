Left Menu

Indore's clean nullahs become venues for health camps, events

PTI | Indore | Updated: 04-03-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 16:35 IST
Indore's clean nullahs become venues for health camps, events
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Nullahs in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city have become venues for cricket matches and health camps thanks to a cleanliness campaign that has transformed the dirty drains, an official said on Thursday.

Videos of cricket matches, health camps and functions being organized at these unlikely spots went viral on social media recently.

''Under the 'Swacch Nullah' campaign, events are being organized at clean nullahs. A free health camp was held in a dry nullah in Chandan Nagar area,'' an official from the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) said.

Similarly, cricket matches and other functions are being held at clean and dry nullahs in the city, the official said.

''Our aim for organizing these events is to show that in the cleanliness drive of nullahs, locals have not just participated directly, but also took pride in doing so,'' the IMC's additional commissioner Sandeep Soni told PTI.

Nearly 25 small and big nullahs, which are on the course of the city's Sarasvati and Kanh rivers were completely cleaned in the last three years, he said.

Industrial effluents and dirty water that polluted these water bodies were checked and sewage lines of localities situated around them were repaired, the official said.

''People think that nullahs remain dirty and filthy and therefore, there is no need to keep them clean, but we succeeded in changing people's mindset on the issue to a large extent,'' Soni said.

The IMC will ensure that nullahs remain free of pollutants from homes and industrial units round the year, and only rainwater is allowed to flow in them.

Indore has remained on top in the Central government's Swacchata Survey from 2017 to 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC petitioned to remove PM's photo from COVID-19 vaccine certificate

A Democratic Youth Federation of India DYFI leader on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission demanding the removal of the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the COVID-19 vaccination certificate, issued to people in...

U.S. And UK reach agreement on suspending tariffs on scotch whisky - Spectator Magazine

The United States and Britain have reached an agreement on suspending tariffs on scotch whisky, the Spectator magazine reported httpswww.spectator.co.ukarticleexclusive-us-to-suspend-tariffs-on-scotch-whisky on Thursday.The Donald Trump adm...

Motor racing-Schumacher name gives me motivation every day, says Mick

Taking the Schumacher surname back into Formula One this season will be more a source of pride than pressure, Michaels son Mick said on Thursday.The 21-year-old German, whose Ferrari great father won seven world championships including five...

'Samajwadis' will win UP election, work towards abolishing EVMs: Akhilesh

The Samajwadi Party SP will win the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by a huge majority and then samajwadi people will work towards abolishing the electronic voting system, party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Thursday.On EVMs Electron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021