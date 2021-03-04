Indore's clean nullahs become venues for health camps, events

Nullahs in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city have become venues for cricket matches and health camps thanks to a cleanliness campaign that has transformed the dirty drains, an official said on Thursday.

Videos of cricket matches, health camps and functions being organized at these unlikely spots went viral on social media recently.

''Under the 'Swacch Nullah' campaign, events are being organized at clean nullahs. A free health camp was held in a dry nullah in Chandan Nagar area,'' an official from the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) said.

Similarly, cricket matches and other functions are being held at clean and dry nullahs in the city, the official said.

''Our aim for organizing these events is to show that in the cleanliness drive of nullahs, locals have not just participated directly, but also took pride in doing so,'' the IMC's additional commissioner Sandeep Soni told PTI.

Nearly 25 small and big nullahs, which are on the course of the city's Sarasvati and Kanh rivers were completely cleaned in the last three years, he said.

Industrial effluents and dirty water that polluted these water bodies were checked and sewage lines of localities situated around them were repaired, the official said.

''People think that nullahs remain dirty and filthy and therefore, there is no need to keep them clean, but we succeeded in changing people's mindset on the issue to a large extent,'' Soni said.

The IMC will ensure that nullahs remain free of pollutants from homes and industrial units round the year, and only rainwater is allowed to flow in them.

Indore has remained on top in the Central government's Swacchata Survey from 2017 to 2020.

