EU says no talks under way to buy Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

EU says no talks under way to buy Russia's COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 16:45 IST
The European Commission said on Thursday that there were no talks underway to buy Russia's COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine.
"Currently no talks are ongoing to integrate the Sputnik vaccine in the portfolio," of COVID-19 shots ordered by the European Union, the spokesman told a news conference.
