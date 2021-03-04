Left Menu

Immediately release, implement socio-economic survey report, Siddaramaiah tells Karnataka CM

Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday demanded that the State Government should immediately release and implement the recommendations of the Karnataka Permanent Backward Classes Commission's socio-economic survey report.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-03-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 16:53 IST
Immediately release, implement socio-economic survey report, Siddaramaiah tells Karnataka CM
Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday demanded that the State Government should immediately release and implement the recommendations of the Karnataka Permanent Backward Classes Commission's socio-economic survey report. "Karnataka Chief Minister's (CM) decision to constitute a high-level 3 member committee, to study the reservation demands is nothing but an attempt to buy time and mislead people for political gains."

"If CM had an honest intention to permanently resolve the issues surrounding reservation demands, he should immediately release the social and economic census report and implement it," he added. He also asked the Karnataka State Government to demand from the Central Government that it extend the cap for total reservation.

"The demand to change the reservation category for various castes can be permanently resolved only by increasing the total reservation limit. CM of Karnataka should place this demand immediately in front of the Central Government." "The ongoing reservation issue is the result of Karnataka BJP and RSS's cruel political game. The people of Karnataka will teach BJP a lesson," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU investigating Teva for blocking rivals to multiple sclerosis drug

Israeli drugmaker Teva is being investigated by EU antitrust regulators who are looking into whether it illegally hindered rivals access to its multiple sclerosis medicine Copaxone. The European Commission, which carried out unannounced ins...

EC petitioned to remove PM's photo from COVID-19 vaccine certificate

A Democratic Youth Federation of India DYFI leader on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission demanding the removal of the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the COVID-19 vaccination certificate, issued to people in...

U.S. And UK reach agreement on suspending tariffs on scotch whisky - Spectator Magazine

The United States and Britain have reached an agreement on suspending tariffs on scotch whisky, the Spectator magazine reported httpswww.spectator.co.ukarticleexclusive-us-to-suspend-tariffs-on-scotch-whisky on Thursday.The Donald Trump adm...

Motor racing-Schumacher name gives me motivation every day, says Mick

Taking the Schumacher surname back into Formula One this season will be more a source of pride than pressure, Michaels son Mick said on Thursday.The 21-year-old German, whose Ferrari great father won seven world championships including five...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021