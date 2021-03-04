Immediately release, implement socio-economic survey report, Siddaramaiah tells Karnataka CM

Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday demanded that the State Government should immediately release and implement the recommendations of the Karnataka Permanent Backward Classes Commission's socio-economic survey report. "Karnataka Chief Minister's (CM) decision to constitute a high-level 3 member committee, to study the reservation demands is nothing but an attempt to buy time and mislead people for political gains."

"If CM had an honest intention to permanently resolve the issues surrounding reservation demands, he should immediately release the social and economic census report and implement it," he added. He also asked the Karnataka State Government to demand from the Central Government that it extend the cap for total reservation.

"The demand to change the reservation category for various castes can be permanently resolved only by increasing the total reservation limit. CM of Karnataka should place this demand immediately in front of the Central Government." "The ongoing reservation issue is the result of Karnataka BJP and RSS's cruel political game. The people of Karnataka will teach BJP a lesson," he added. (ANI)

