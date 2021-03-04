Left Menu

Victims in Swedish knife-attack in stable condition

Three people who sustained life-threatening injuries in a knife-attack in the southern Swedish town of Vetlanda that left seven wounded were in stable condition on Thursday, local authorities said. The three with life-threatening injuries were now stable and two others were treated for serious injuries, authorities said. A suspect, a man in his 20s, is also in hospital after police shot and arrested him.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:10 IST
Victims in Swedish knife-attack in stable condition

Three people who sustained life-threatening injuries in a knife-attack in the southern Swedish town of Vetlanda that left seven wounded were in stable condition on Thursday, local authorities said. The attack on Wednesday afternoon is being investigated as attempted murder although investigators are also considering a possible "terrorism motive", police said.

Adam Rullman, prosecutor in the case, said the prosecution authority unit handling terrorism-related cases had however assessed it would not take over the investigation. All seven victims have been taken to hospital. The three with life-threatening injuries were now stable and two others were treated for serious injuries, authorities said.

A suspect, a man in his 20s, is also in hospital after police shot and arrested him. The daily Dagens Nyheter and TV4 news channel reported that police later raided an apartment in Vetlanda believed to be the suspect's home, removing evidence and speaking to neighbours.

Police have not identified the suspect but said he was known for minor crimes. The situation was quickly brought under control and there are no indications that anyone else was involved, it said. Public broadcaster SVT said the suspect was a refugee from Afghanistan who arrived in Sweden in 2018. Police declined to comment on his nationality or identity.

"We are a community in shock," Vetlanda mayor Henrik Tvarno told a news conference. "It's a nightmare. This is incredibly tough for the relatives of the victims and for all of us." Tvarno did not comment on the identity of the victims or the suspect, nor give further details on the attack.

In April 2017, an Uzbek migrant who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State militant group drove a truck into crowds of shoppers on a busy street in Stockholm, killing five people before crashing into a department store. He was arrested and later sentenced to life in prison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran giving encouraging signs about resuming nuclear diplomacy - source

Iran has given encouraging signs over the last few days about resuming nuclear diplomacy and opening informal talks, a French diplomatic source told Reuters on Thursday.The source added that European powers Britain, France and Germany have ...

BNS Prottoy Commander meets Western Naval Command Chief in Mumbai

Commanding Officer CO of Bangladesh Navy Ship BNS Prottoy Captain Ahamed Amin Abdullah met Vice Admiral RB Pandit, Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command on Thursday as part of the Bangladesh Navy ship Prottoys visit to Mumbai from Mar...

US STOCKS-Futures lower ahead of weekly jobless claims, Powell talk

U.S. stock index futures dropped on Thursday as investors looked to data that is likely to show an increase in weekly jobless claims ahead of remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.The number of Americans filing f...

EU investigating Teva for blocking rivals to multiple sclerosis drug

Israeli drugmaker Teva is being investigated by EU antitrust regulators who are looking into whether it illegally hindered rivals access to its multiple sclerosis medicine Copaxone. The European Commission, which carried out unannounced ins...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021