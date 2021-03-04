Findings of paper leak probe will be used to strengthen process: Army

Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:10 IST
The findings of inquiry into the recent paper leak will be utilized to make the recruitment process more foolproof and robust, the Indian Army said on Thursday.

Five persons including two Army personnel have been arrested after the paper of Army Relation Recruitment exam, scheduled for February 28, was found to have been leaked.

The exam, which was to take place in Pune and 40 other centers, was canceled.

In its statement, theArmy said it was committed to ensuring transparency in the recruitment process.

''In pursuance of the Indian Army's resolve to ensure transparency and eliminate corrupt practices in recruitment, Indian Army and Maharashtra State Police are jointly investigating the recent case of leakage of question paper for Common Entrance Examination for recruitment of Soldiers (General Duty),'' it said.

The findings of the inquiry will be incorporated into the existing system of recruitment to make it more foolproof and robust, it said.

''Due process of law will be followed to proceed against persons who may have violated the standard operating procedures for the conduct of such examinations,'' the statement added.

Two cases have been registered in the city following the paper leak.

The one at Wanwadi police station is about the paper leak itself, while a related case of cheating has been registered at Vishrambag police station.

The police are investigating the source of the leakedpaper and the number of candidates who received it.

A senior police official had said earlier that the case seemed to be the ''tip of the iceberg''.

