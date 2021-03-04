Nineteen Myanmar police cross into India, seeking refuge
The men crossed into Champai and Serchhip, two districts in the northeastern state of Mizoram that share a porous border with Myanmar, the official said, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue. All the men, who are lower-ranking policemen, were unarmed, the official said. India shares a 1,643-kilometre (1020-mile) land border with Myanmar, where at least 54 people have been killed since a Feb. 1 coup.Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:11 IST
