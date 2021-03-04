NEWSALERT   

... ...
... ...
... ...
Iran has given encouraging signs over the last few days about resuming nuclear diplomacy and opening informal talks, a French diplomatic source told Reuters on Thursday.The source added that European powers Britain, France and Germany have ...
Commanding Officer CO of Bangladesh Navy Ship BNS Prottoy Captain Ahamed Amin Abdullah met Vice Admiral RB Pandit, Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command on Thursday as part of the Bangladesh Navy ship Prottoys visit to Mumbai from Mar...
U.S. stock index futures dropped on Thursday as investors looked to data that is likely to show an increase in weekly jobless claims ahead of remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.The number of Americans filing f...
Israeli drugmaker Teva is being investigated by EU antitrust regulators who are looking into whether it illegally hindered rivals access to its multiple sclerosis medicine Copaxone. The European Commission, which carried out unannounced ins...