U.S. And UK reach agreement on suspending tariffs on scotch whisky - Spectator Magazine

The United States and Britain have reached an agreement on suspending tariffs on scotch whisky, the Spectator magazine reported https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/exclusive-us-to-suspend-tariffs-on-scotch-whisky on Thursday.

The Donald Trump administration had imposed tariffs on an array of EU food, wine and spirits, including on Scotch whisky, which the industry says are putting its future at risk.

