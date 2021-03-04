Left Menu

Iran giving encouraging signs about resuming nuclear diplomacy - source

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Needpix

Iran has given encouraging signs over the last few days about resuming nuclear diplomacy and opening informal talks, a French diplomatic source told Reuters on Thursday.

The source added that European powers Britain, France and Germany have decided to pause the submission of a resolution critical of Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency in order to give diplomacy a chance and not harm the prospects of an informal nuclear meeting.

