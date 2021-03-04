Left Menu

EU suspends development funds in Myanmar after coup

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:23 IST
EU suspends development funds in Myanmar after coup

The European Union has suspended its support for development projects in Myanmar to avoid providing financial assistance to the military who seized power last month, officials said on Thursday.

The 27-nation bloc informed a committee of the World Trade Organization on Thursday that it had put on hold all development cooperation that would support the military authorities, a Geneva-based trade official said.

The European Commission, the EU executive, confirmed it had put on hold the budgetary support, which has typically gone to schools, elections and rural development and is worth hundreds of millions of euros over several years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian man charged over deadly attack on German tourists

A young Syrian man has been charged with murder over an Islamic extremist attack on two tourists last year, German federal prosecutors said Thursday.Abdullah AHH, whose last name wasnt given in line with privacy laws, is alleged to have att...

ISL 7: Our mentality has been our strength, says Mumbai City skipper Amrinder Singh

Mumbai City FC clinched the ISL League Winners Shield last week by topping the points table and Islanders skipper Amrinder Singh feels playing the tournament in the bio-secure bubble wasnt easy but the mental strength of the players made it...

Voters information slips to replace photo voter slip

The Election Commission of India has decided to provide voter information slip, instead of photo voter slip, to all voters who have enrolled themselves, at least 5 days before the April 6 Assembly election.The voter information slip will co...

EU's court deals setback to Barcelona, Madrid in tax case

The European Unions top court dealt a blow to Barcelona, Real Madrid and two other Spanish soccer clubs on Thursday by upholding a decision from the blocs executive arm ordering they should pay back illegal state aid.In its final ruling, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021