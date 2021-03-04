NEWSALERT   

... ...
A young Syrian man has been charged with murder over an Islamic extremist attack on two tourists last year, German federal prosecutors said Thursday.Abdullah AHH, whose last name wasnt given in line with privacy laws, is alleged to have att...
Mumbai City FC clinched the ISL League Winners Shield last week by topping the points table and Islanders skipper Amrinder Singh feels playing the tournament in the bio-secure bubble wasnt easy but the mental strength of the players made it...
The Election Commission of India has decided to provide voter information slip, instead of photo voter slip, to all voters who have enrolled themselves, at least 5 days before the April 6 Assembly election.The voter information slip will co...
The European Unions top court dealt a blow to Barcelona, Real Madrid and two other Spanish soccer clubs on Thursday by upholding a decision from the blocs executive arm ordering they should pay back illegal state aid.In its final ruling, th...