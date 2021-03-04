Left Menu

Actor's pic used without nod: HC seeks reply of Telugu movie makers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:25 IST
Actor's pic used without nod: HC seeks reply of Telugu movie makers

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the producers of Telugu movie 'V' to file their affidavits in response to an application filed by city-based actor Sakshi Malik seeking costs to be imposed on them for using her photograph in the movie without prior permission.

Justice Gautam Patel noted that while the said scene has now been deleted, the approach of the film's producers was casual.

''The entire approach (of the producers) is casual and cavalier in the extreme with no thoughts spared to the consequences on the person's (Malik) image whose photograph is used,'' Justice Patel said.

The order came on a defamation suit filed by Malik against the illicit use of her photograph by Venkateshwara Creations Pvt Ltd and V Venkata Ramana Reddy in the Telugu film 'V', released in September last year on OTT platform Amazon Prime.

As per the suit, the scene in question showed Malik's photograph, referring to her as a commercial sex worker.

Malik in the suit said her photograph was taken from her social media without prior permission.

The court on Tuesday directed Amazon Prime to take down telecast of the movie until its makers delete the scene.

On Thursday, the defendants informed the court that the scene was deleted, following which Justice Patel permitted Amazon Prime to re-release the film.

Malik's advocates Alankar Kirpekar and Saveena Bedi Sachar argued that the actor is, perhaps, the latest and not the last woman to be objectified and taken for granted, and whose privacy is considered in a most misogynistic and patriarchal manner.

''This has to stop and a signal needs to be sent that persons, such as the defendants in this case, should not be left with a mere slap on the wrist and deletion of the scene in question,'' they told the court.

The advocates sought that the court impose a cost on the film's producers which they could either be directed to deposit in court, or pay to any charity, or to Malik.

The court, while agreeing to this, directed the producers to file their affidavit in response to Malik's application seeking cost to be imposed.

The bench, while directing the producers to file their affidavits, noted that Amazon Prime, which is also a defendant in the case, need not file any affidavit at this stage as the court cannot hold it responsible.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on March 25.

The HC noted that Malik in her suit has not cast any aspersions on commercial sex workers, but her only problem is the movie's portrayal of commercial sex workers and how demeaning and degrading their (producers) perception is.

''This is really the cause of action. Any artistic expression is always subject to the right to dignity, right to privacy and the right to be not defamed. A person has to be mindful and careful of these parameters,'' Justice Patel said.

The producers told the HC that they had given the contract to a Hyderabad-based agency, Capricorn Event Management, to procure an image for the scene and they assumed that prior approval would have been taken from the woman whose photograph was to be used.

The court on Thursday said Malik was at liberty to take any action as per law against the agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian man charged over deadly attack on German tourists

A young Syrian man has been charged with murder over an Islamic extremist attack on two tourists last year, German federal prosecutors said Thursday.Abdullah AHH, whose last name wasnt given in line with privacy laws, is alleged to have att...

ISL 7: Our mentality has been our strength, says Mumbai City skipper Amrinder Singh

Mumbai City FC clinched the ISL League Winners Shield last week by topping the points table and Islanders skipper Amrinder Singh feels playing the tournament in the bio-secure bubble wasnt easy but the mental strength of the players made it...

Voters information slips to replace photo voter slip

The Election Commission of India has decided to provide voter information slip, instead of photo voter slip, to all voters who have enrolled themselves, at least 5 days before the April 6 Assembly election.The voter information slip will co...

EU's court deals setback to Barcelona, Madrid in tax case

The European Unions top court dealt a blow to Barcelona, Real Madrid and two other Spanish soccer clubs on Thursday by upholding a decision from the blocs executive arm ordering they should pay back illegal state aid.In its final ruling, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021