BNS Prottoy Commander meets Western Naval Command Chief in Mumbai

Commanding Officer (CO) of Bangladesh Navy Ship BNS Prottoy Captain Ahamed Amin Abdullah met Vice Admiral RB Pandit, Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command on Thursday as part of the Bangladesh Navy ship Prottoy's visit to Mumbai from March 2 to March 4.

Updated: 04-03-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:37 IST
Visual of Commanding Officer of Bangladesh Navy Ship BNS Prottoy Captain Ahamed Amin Abdullah meeting Vice Admiral RB Pandit CoS Western Naval Command. Image Credit: ANI

Commanding Officer (CO) of Bangladesh Navy Ship BNS Prottoy Captain Ahamed Amin Abdullah met Vice Admiral RB Pandit, Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command on Thursday as part of the Bangladesh Navy ship Prottoy's visit to Mumbai from March 2 to March 4. The CO of Bangladesh Navy ship also laid a wreath at Sea Monument "Gaurav Stambh" within the Naval Dockyard premises in Mumbai.

"Captain Ahamed Amin Abdullah Commanding Officer (CO) of Bangladesh Navy Ship BNS Prottoy accompanied by Assistant Defence Advisor, High Commission of Bangladesh called on Vice Admiral RB Pandit, Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command Headquarters," tweeted the Indian Navy. "BNS Prottoy on return passage to Bangladesh from Abu Dhabi, UAE is currently visiting Mumbai from March 2 to March 4. The CO also laid a wreath at the 'Gaurav Stambh' - a monument to commemorate Victory at Sea, at Naval Dockyard Mumbai," further read the tweet. (ANI)

