Hong Kong court grants bail to some democracy activists on subversion charges

Hong Kong court grants bail to some democracy activists on subversion chargesReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:43 IST
A Hong Kong court on Thursday granted bail to around a third of 47 democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, in a case drawing global criticism that Beijing is using a national security law to crush opposition in the city.
The defendants are accused of organising and participating in an unofficial primary poll last July that authorities said was part of a plan to "overthrow" the government.
(Reporting By Sharon Tam and Jessie Pang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; editing by John Stonestreet)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- Beijing
- Anne Marie Roantree
- John Stonestreet
ALSO READ
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested again while in jail
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested again while in jail, papers say
Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested again: Report
Nearly 5,000 people in Hong Kong sign up to visa scheme for UK citizenship -The Times
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai denied another bid for bail in national security case