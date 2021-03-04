Left Menu

New Zealand man charged over threats to Christchurch mosques

If found guilty, he faces a maximum prison sentence of seven years.Police Superintendent John Price told reporters the threats were made earlier this week on the website 4chan, which has been used as a forum in the past by white supremacists.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:45 IST
New Zealand man charged over threats to Christchurch mosques

A New Zealand man is facing criminal charges after allegedly posting online threats against two Christchurch mosques that were the sites of a terrorist attack that left 51 people dead.

Police on Thursday arrested the 27-year-old man and charged him with threatening to kill. If found guilty, he faces a maximum prison sentence of seven years.

Police Superintendent John Price told reporters the threats were made earlier this week on the website 4chan, which has been used as a forum in the past by white supremacists. The arrest comes as Muslims prepare to mark the second anniversary of a white supremacist gunman's attack at the mosques.

Price said there would be an enhanced police presence at the mosques during the commemoration of the March 15, 2019, attacks. He said that had been planned before the threats came to light.

Price declined to give details of the alleged threats or name the man ahead of his first scheduled court appearance on Friday.

“Any threat made on our community and our people is a threat on our society, and will not be tolerated,” Price said. “Any messages of hate or people wanting to cause harm in our community, they will be held to account.” Police initially arrested two men and executed search warrants at two Christchurch addresses. One of the men was later released without being charged. In the 2019 attack, gunman Brenton Tarrant slaughtered worshippers at the mosques during Friday prayers. Last year he pleaded guilty to 92 counts of murder, attempted murder and terrorism. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian man charged over deadly attack on German tourists

A young Syrian man has been charged with murder over an Islamic extremist attack on two tourists last year, German federal prosecutors said Thursday.Abdullah AHH, whose last name wasnt given in line with privacy laws, is alleged to have att...

ISL 7: Our mentality has been our strength, says Mumbai City skipper Amrinder Singh

Mumbai City FC clinched the ISL League Winners Shield last week by topping the points table and Islanders skipper Amrinder Singh feels playing the tournament in the bio-secure bubble wasnt easy but the mental strength of the players made it...

Voters information slips to replace photo voter slip

The Election Commission of India has decided to provide voter information slip, instead of photo voter slip, to all voters who have enrolled themselves, at least 5 days before the April 6 Assembly election.The voter information slip will co...

EU's court deals setback to Barcelona, Madrid in tax case

The European Unions top court dealt a blow to Barcelona, Real Madrid and two other Spanish soccer clubs on Thursday by upholding a decision from the blocs executive arm ordering they should pay back illegal state aid.In its final ruling, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021