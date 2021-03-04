NGT directs Delhi chief secy to look into plea alleging pollution by industries in North West Delhi

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi chief secretary to look into a plea alleging pollution by industrial units in Libaspur Village area in North-West Delhi. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said as per the Supreme Court directions the chief secretary has to ensure compliance of order on pollution by illegal industrial activities in industrial areas and keep a regular vigil.

The green panel said it is for the statutory authorities to continue further steps for enforcement of environmental norms as per law.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by NGO Centre for Holistic Development against violation of environment norms by industries in Libaspur Village area in North-West Delhi. According to the applicant, the industries are conducting hazardous, dangerous and polluting activities, affecting the health of the inhabitants. "In the process, huge smoke, garbage and effluents are generated which are not scientifically handled. Some of the industrial processes involve chemical, metal asbestos, rubber and plastic. "Combustion of fossil fuels and waste emissions during the process of manufacturing is causing serious pollution. The industrial activities include dyeing of textiles, rolling and pickling units, washing of steel and acid bath, production of many types of chemicals resulting in generation and discharge industrial waste water into the groundwater," the plea said.

