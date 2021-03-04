Left Menu

Kerala HC stays Vijayan govt's order regularising temporary staff in public sector companies

Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed the state government's order regularising the services of temporary staff in self-governing institutions.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:54 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed the state government's order regularising the services of temporary staff in self-governing institutions. The court considered six petitions including that of the Public Service Commission (PSC) rank holders against the government order.

Earlier, the state government had issued an order to regularise the temporary staff who have 10 years of experience in various institutions. The high court stayed the actions initiated on the order which are yet to be completed. However, the court stated that its stay order is not applicable if the government has completed the procedures related to regularisation.

The court stated the matter for a detailed hearing on all six petitions on March 12. The high court made it clear that no further actions should be taken on this matter until further hearing in the case. The petitioners had alleged that the government is giving placement to people of their choice in public sector companies, corporations, and boards while many PSC rank holders are waiting for appointments. (ANI)

