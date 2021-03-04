1 killed, 1 hurt in road accident while returning from office party in Dwarka: Police

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:03 IST
A 22-year-old man was killed and another seriously injured after a car rammed into their vehicle in Dwarka here early on Thursday, police said.

Akash Rana, a resident of Haryana's Panipat, died in the accident, while Rahul Rana (23) is undergoing treatment at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, they said.

''A Mercedes and a Ford Figo were involved in the accident. The driver of the Mercedes fled from the spot. The vehicle is registered in the name of Ajay Kumar Singh of Jharkhand,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

The accident took place at the Dwarka Sector 6-7 ''red-light crossing'' when Akash and Rahul, who worked for an insurance company, were returning from a hotel in Sector-22 after attending an office party, a senior police officer said.

Police received information about the accident around 1 am, he said Police said a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence).

Singh is a Jharkhand-based businessman and his family stays in Dwarka Sector-12. His driver was driving the car at the time of the accident, police said.

