Left Menu

U.N. seeks access to Ethiopia's Tigray for war crimes probe

"Victims and survivors of these violations must not be denied their rights to the truth and to justice," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement, expressing her fear that violations could continue without outside scrutiny. Fighting between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's federal troops and forces of the region's former ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), has killed thousands of people, forced hundreds of thousands from their homes and hit infrastructure badly.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:10 IST
U.N. seeks access to Ethiopia's Tigray for war crimes probe
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Nations' human rights chief asked Ethiopia on Thursday to allow monitors into Tigray to investigate reports of killings and sexual violence that may amount to war crimes in the northern region since late 2020. "Victims and survivors of these violations must not be denied their rights to the truth and to justice," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement, expressing her fear that violations could continue without outside scrutiny.

Fighting between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's federal troops and forces of the region's former ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), has killed thousands of people, forced hundreds of thousands from their homes and hit infrastructure badly. Until this month, the mountainous region of about 5 million people - with a long history of conflict including war with neighbouring Eritrea - had been off-limits for most media since fighting began in early November. Relief agencies had also struggled for access, while communications were patchy.

"Serious violations of international law, possibly amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity, may have been committed by multiple actors in the conflict," Bachelet added, mentioning Ethiopia's army, the TPLF, Eritrea's military, and troops and militia from the neighbouring Amhara region. Abiy's government, the Tigray administration, the TPLF, as well as authorities in Amhara and Eritrea, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the U.N. statement.

With witness accounts of atrocities including rape, looting and massacres emerging from refugees and others, the warring sides have been repeatedly blaming each other. Abiy declared victory when the TPLF abandoned the regional capital Mekelle at the end of November. But lower-level fighting has continued in some areas, according to people in Tigray and U.N. assessments.

MASSACRES "Deeply distressing reports of sexual and gender-based violence, extrajudicial killings, widespread destruction and looting of public and private property by all parties continue to be shared with us," Bachelet said.

President Isaias Afwerki's government in Asmara has in the past denied any involvement, while the Abiy administration in Addis Ababa has repeatedly said it is restoring law and order. Abiy's office said in a statement on Wednesday that it would investigate credible allegations of abuses and bring perpetrators to account. The state-appointed national human rights commission was also investigating and was willing to collaborate with relevant U.N. agencies, it said.

Bachelet's statement said more than 136 rape cases had been reported in hospitals in east Tigray between December and January, with indications of many more unreported. "Reliable sources have shared information about the killing of eight protestors by security forces between 9 and 10 February in Adigrat, Mekelle, Shire and Wukro," the statement added.

Indiscriminate shelling occurred in November in Mekelle, Humera and Adigrat, while mass killings had been reported in Axum and Dengelat, the U.N. rights boss said. Amnesty International last week accused Eritrean forces of killing hundreds of civilians over 24 hours in Axum city last year. Eritrea denied that, but Ethiopia's rights body also described such killings, though with fewer details, in a rare acknowledgment from the Ethiopian side that Eritrean troops have participated in the conflict.

Hundreds of civilians were also massacred in Mai Kadra town early in the fighting last November, rights groups say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New UK post-study graduate route to open to Indian students in July

The British High Commission on Thursday confirmed the new Graduate route will open for applications from July onwards to international students, including those from India, who successfully complete a degree at undergraduate level or above ...

Five-day Kerala Travel Mart to conclude on Friday; emphasis on domestic travel

Featuring 700 buyers and facilitating an array of online meetings for them with the exhibitors, a virtual edition of the five-day Kerala Travel Mart KTM will conclude on Friday, proving the lead role tourism can play in rejuvenating the pos...

Liverpool to play Leipzig in Budapest for a 2nd time

Liverpool and Leipzig are going to Budapest for a second time in the Champions League round of 16 next week.UEFA confirmed on Thursday that Liverpools home second-leg game will also be at Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital next Wednesday...

Western powers scrap plan for IAEA rebuke of Iran to make space for talks

Britain, France and Germany have scrapped a U.S.-backed plan for the U.N. nuclear watchdog to criticise Iran for reducing cooperation with its inspectors, in a bid to avoid escalation and make room for diplomacy, diplomats said on Thursday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021