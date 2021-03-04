Left Menu

Allahabad HC asks Centre, state not to set up GST tribunal in UP without its nod

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:20 IST
The Allahabad High Court Thursday asked the central and state governments not to establish the GST Appellate Tribunal in Uttar Pradesh without its permission.

A bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice R R Awasthi gave the direction here in Lucknow on a public interest lawsuit by Awadh Bar Association and posted the matter for the next hearing on March 15.

The lawyers of the Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench are at daggers drawn on the issue of establishment of the main seat of tribunals including the GST tribunal, education tribunal and the company law tribunal.

Lucknow lawyers plead the tribunals should be in the state capital while the Allahabad lawyers want them there.

