Drug peddler arrested with cannabis in J-K's Samba
A drug peddler was arrested with cannabis in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district on Thursday, officials said.A police party, while performing patrolling duty in its jurisdictional area, intercepted a man who was moving under suspicious circumstances at Surinsar morh, they said. A case has been registered in this regard at Samba police station and an investigation is underway.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:24 IST
A drug peddler was arrested with cannabis in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, officials said.
A police party, while performing patrolling duty in its jurisdictional area, intercepted a man who was moving under suspicious circumstances at Surinsar morh, they said. During frisking, 42 rolls weighing a total of 880 g of charas was recovered from his possession, the officials said.
The accused, identified as Vikram Kumar, was and contraband item seized from him, they said. A case has been registered in this regard at Samba police station and an investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Samba
- Jammu
- Surinsar
- Vikram Kumar
ALSO READ
Punjab FC aim to consolidate top spot with win over Real Kashmir FC
RoundGlass Punjab FC aim to consolidate top spot with win over Real Kashmir FC
JK: Visiting envoys interact with artists, writers in Kashmir valley
Foreign envoys begin 2-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess situation
Foreign envoys begin 2-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess situation