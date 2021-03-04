US Domestic News Roundup: US Senate expected to begin debating coronavirus package; Cuomo apologizes but will not resign in wake of sexual harassment and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Senate expected to begin debating coronavirus package on Thursday

Advertisement

The U.S. Senate is expected to begin debating President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Thursday after agreeing to phase out payments to higher-income Americans in a compromise with moderate Democratic senators. The Democratic-controlled Senate is scheduled to reconvene at noon (1700 GMT), when it will consider a motion to launch 20 hours of debate on the massive bill. Republicans' response to the motion will likely be an early indication of the steep opposition the bill faces in the chamber.

Cuomo apologizes but will not resign in wake of sexual harassment allegations

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he would not resign in the wake of a series of sexual misconduct accusations leveled against him by young women but offered a fresh apology and vowed to "fully cooperate" with a review by the state's attorney general. "I am not going to resign," Cuomo told a news conference after he offered an emotional apology for what he said was behavior that made "people feel uncomfortable."

Election bill clears U.S. House, Senate prospects uncertain

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed H.R. 1, its flagship election reform bill that would update voting procedures and require states to turn over the task of redrawing congressional districts to independent commissions. The Democratic-controlled House passed the measure by 220-210 in a mostly partisan vote.

U.S. House passes 'George Floyd' police reform bill, Senate prospects unclear

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday banning controversial police tactics and easing the way for lawsuits against officers violating suspects' constitutional rights, although the measure's Senate prospects were uncertain. Democrats pushed the "George Floyd Justice in Policing Act" through the House by a vote of 220-212, with the support of only one Republican, just days before former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin goes on trial on a state murder charge in the death of Floyd last year.

Millions of U.S. households would not get COVID-19 payments under new Biden plan

Millions of U.S. households who received coronavirus-relief payments under President Donald Trump would not get aid under a modified version of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion aid package announced on Wednesday, analysts said. Under a compromise with centrist Democrats in the Senate, those payments would only go to individuals who earned less than $80,000, or couples who earned less than $160,000.

U.S. House cancels Thursday session after police warn of possible plot on Capitol

The U.S. House of Representatives canceled its planned Thursday session, after the Capitol Police warned on Wednesday that a militia group could be plotting to breach the building that was subjected to a deadly attack on Jan. 6. The House had been scheduled to debate and vote on a police reform bill, but a Democratic aide said plans changed due in part to the police warning, based on intelligence that "an identified militia group" could present a security threat.

Security tight at U.S. Capitol after police warn of possible militia attack

Security has been tightened around the U.S. Capitol in Washington - scene of a deadly assault in January - after police warned that a militia group might try to attack it on Thursday, an important day in the calendar for some pro-Trump conspiracy theorists. March 4 is the day when believers in the baseless QAnon conspiracy have claimed that former President Donald Trump, defeated by President Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election, will be sworn in for a second term in office. March 4 is the date when U.S. presidents were inaugurated until 1933.

Pentagon moved slowly to approve January 6

Capitol Police request for National Guard Pentagon officials took more than three hours to approve a request by the U.S. Capitol Police for National Guard troops to back up police under attack by rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, a military commander told a Senate hearing Wednesday. Major General William Walker, the District of Columbia's National Guard commander, told senators that an emotional Capitol Police chief Brian Sund, who resigned after the riot, contacted him at 1:49 p.m. on Jan. 6 to request urgent National Guard backup as violent demonstrators began to attack the Capitol building.

U.S. House passes sweeping election bill, Senate prospects unclear

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed a flagship election reform bill on Wednesday that would update voting procedures and require states to turn over the task of redrawing congressional districts to independent commissions. The bill passed by a mostly bipartisan vote of 220 to 210.

Texas power grid operator ERCOT fires CEO after deadly blackouts

Texas' power grid operator ousted chief executive Bill Magness on Wednesday, as the fallout continues from a deadly blackout last month that left residents without heat, power or water for days. His departure followed fierce criticism by state lawmakers of the handling of the crisis by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which has led one large electricity provider to seek bankruptcy and put several others near to it.

(With inputs from agencies.)