Airbus welcomes suspension of U.S.-UK tariffs in subsidy case - spokesman

Airbus welcomes suspension of U.S.-UK tariffs in subsidy case - spokesmanReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:30 IST
European planemaker Airbus on Thursday welcomed news that the United States and Britain had agreed a four-month suspension of U.S. retaliatory tariffs in a long-running row over aircraft subsidies to allow negotiations to take place.
"We continue to support all such actions to create a level-playing field — and continue to support a negotiated settlement of this long-standing dispute in order to avoid the continuation of lose-lose tariffs," Airbus spokesman Clay McConnell said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Airbus
- United States
- Britain
- U.S.
- European
ALSO READ
Airbus lost $1.3 billion amid pandemic; expects better 2021
Airbus, FlyBlade India tie up for on-demand helicopter services market in South Asia
United States signals it is ready to resume talks with Iran
United States signals readiness to resume talks with Iran
Airbus lost USD 1.3 billion amid pandemic; expects better 2021