CID clearance made mandatory for drawing salary, allowances of new entrants into J-K govt service

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday made security clearance from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) mandatory for drawing salary and allowances of new entrants into government service in the union territory.

The order was issued by Commissioner-Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), Manoj Dwivedi.

''In terms of government order, security clearance from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been made mandatory for drawing salary and allowances of new entrants into government service,'' it said.

It has been observed that in some departments and subordinate offices, many individuals with dubious character antecedents and conduct have been paid salaries and other allowances without obtaining a CID verification, Dwivedi said.

It is accordingly impressed upon all administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, heads of the departments and managing directors of all PSUs and corporations to identify such cases and ensure that their verification is completed expeditiously and that no new entrant in government service is paid salary and allowances till verification by the CID, he said.

With a view to expedite the verification process, a simplified mechanism has been devised in consultation with the CID, the commissioner-secretary said.

