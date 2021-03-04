Left Menu

2 held with drugs worth over Rs 2.5 crore in Amethi

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:39 IST
Two alleged drug traffickers were arrested here with smack and doda (a kind of opium) estimated to be worth over Rs 2.5 crore in the international market, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Jokhan Singh and Gautam Singh, are brothers. They were arrested from Mangauli village on Wednesday night, they said.

Based on a tip-off, a police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Yadav and SHO, Jagdishpur, Arun Kumar Dvivedi nabbed the two and recovered 2.6 kg smack and 4.15 kg doda from their possession, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said.

The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth more than Rs 2.5 crore in the international market, he said.

The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

