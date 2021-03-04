EU Parliament declines to fix EU-UK trade deal vote in protest

EU Parliament declines to fix EU-UK trade deal vote in protestReuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:39 IST
The European Parliament declined on Thursday to set a date for its vote on the EU-UK trade deal in protest at what the European Union sees as Britain's unilateral changes to Northern Irish Brexit arrangements.
EU parliament group chiefs had been expected to set a March date for its vote at a meeting on Thursday. However, they did not do so after the British government extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britain's divorce deal.
