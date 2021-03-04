Left Menu

Britain told EU about post-Brexit trade move earlier this week - PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:48 IST
Britain notified the European Union at official level earlier this week about its decision to extend a grace period for some goods going to Northern Ireland to try to ease post-Brexit trade, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.

"We notified the European Commission at official level earlier this week, we also informed the Irish government earlier this week, and then Lord Frost last night in his call with Sefcovic obviously discussed this at length and set out the rationale and reasons for it," the spokesman said, referring to discussions between David Frost, in charge of ties with the EU, and European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.

He denied the move was a breach of a trade agreement with the EU, saying: "These types of operational measures are well precedented and common in other international trade agreements and are entirely consistent with our intention to fulfill our obligations under the protocol in good faith."

