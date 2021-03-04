Left Menu

China's parliament proposes to "improve" Hong Kong's electoral system -Xinhua

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:59 IST
China's parliament proposes to "improve" Hong Kong's electoral system -Xinhua

China's parliament has proposed ways to "improve" Hong Kong's electoral system, state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday, confirming widespread reports of imminent changes to the city's political structure.

China is due to unveil a new five-year development plan along with socioeconomic targets for 2021 when its annual meeting of parliament, the National People's Congress, begins on Friday. (Reporting By Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; editing by John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

