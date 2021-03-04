China's parliament proposes to "improve" Hong Kong's electoral system -Xinhua

China's parliament proposes to "improve" Hong Kong's electoral system -XinhuaReuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:59 IST
China's parliament has proposed ways to "improve" Hong Kong's electoral system, state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday, confirming widespread reports of imminent changes to the city's political structure.
China is due to unveil a new five-year development plan along with socioeconomic targets for 2021 when its annual meeting of parliament, the National People's Congress, begins on Friday. (Reporting By Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; editing by John Stonestreet)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier
Biden says there will be repercussions for China over human rights
Biden says China to face repercussions on human rights
China still holding area from Tawang till Anjaw in Arunachal Pradesh since 1959
Fire at east China gold mine kills two - state media