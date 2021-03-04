Voters information slips to replace photo voter slip

Voters information slips to replace photo voter slipPTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:04 IST
The Election Commission of India has decided to provide voter information slip, instead of photo voter slip, to all voters who have enrolled themselves, at least 5 days before the April 6 Assembly election.
The voter information slip will contain details about polling station, date and time of the poll etc but not the photograph of the voter, according to Tamil Nadu chief electoral officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo.
In a statement here on Thursday, he said all District Election Officers have been directed to distribute the voter information slip at least 5 days before the date of poll to all enrolled electors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Election Commission of India
- Satyabrata Sahoo
- Assembly