Left Menu

Syrian man charged over deadly attack on German tourists

Hes alleged to have stabbed them both, killing one and seriously injuring the other.Prosecutors said the suspect acted out of radical Islamic extremist views and targeted the men as infidels. He was arrested about two weeks after the crime and has been in custody since.In addition to murder, he faces charges of attempted murder and causing serious bodily harm.At the time of the incident, Dresden authorities said the suspect was 20 years old and had been in Germany since 2015.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:06 IST
Syrian man charged over deadly attack on German tourists

A young Syrian man has been charged with murder over an Islamic extremist attack on two tourists last year, German federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Abdullah AHH, whose last name wasn't given in line with privacy laws, is alleged to have attacked two German tourists, aged 55 and 53, in the eastern city of Dresden in October. He's alleged to have stabbed them both, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

Prosecutors said the suspect acted out of “radical Islamic” extremist views and targeted the men as “infidels.” He was arrested about two weeks after the crime and has been in custody since.

In addition to murder, he faces charges of attempted murder and causing serious bodily harm.

At the time of the incident, Dresden authorities said the suspect was 20 years old and had been in Germany since 2015. A large number of Syrians and other migrants arrived in Germany that year.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson says 'horrified' by Myanmar violence

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was horrified by the escalation of violence in Myanmar and he called for a restoration of democracy.Im horrified by the escalation of violence in Myanmar and the killing of pro-democr...

3 Myanmar policemen cross into India seeking refuge

Police in Indias northeastern Mizoram state said Thursday they have detained three Myanmar policemen who entered India seeking refuge a month after the countrys powerful military ousted the elected government of leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a...

Maha: Man stabs wife to death over financial dispute

A 31-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death following a dispute at their home in Nalla Sopara area of Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Thursday.A manhunt has been launched for Roopesh More who allegedly killed his 32-...

Poland does not plan to buy Russian vaccine, says minister

Poland does not plan to buy Russias Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the prime ministers top aide said on Thursday.When it comes to the Russian vaccine, we do not plan to buy such a vaccine, but when it comes to the Chinese vaccine, we are an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021