Left Menu

Man held for cheating people by positing fake ads on social media platforms

On Wednesday, the team was sent to his native village and Nasir was arrested from Gopalgarh village in Rajasthans Bharatpur. One mobile phone and 10 debit cards have been recovered from him, police said.The matter came to light last year after one of the victims approached the police with a complaint, alleging that in May, while surfing Facebook, he saw an advertisement claiming to delivery liquor to homes even during the COVID pandemic, the senior official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:17 IST
Man held for cheating people by positing fake ads on social media platforms

The police have arrested a man from Rajasthan for allegedly cheating people by posting on social media fake advertisements claiming to deliver liquor at home during the COVID-19-induced lockdown and inducing them to pay for it in advance, officials said on Thursday. Mohammad Nasir used to work at a cyber cafe in Rajasthan's Bharatpur and learnt to upload fake advertisements on social media in order to sell articles at cheaper rates during the lockdown and receive online payment for them, they said.

The police said two other associates of Nasir were arrested last year in connection with the case. During the probe, the duo disclosed that Nasir was the mastermind of the racket and the cheated money in their account was deposited online by him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said, ''With the help of technical surveillance, our team traced the location of the accused. On Wednesday, the team was sent to his native village and Nasir was arrested from Gopalgarh village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.'' One mobile phone and 10 debit cards have been recovered from him, police said.

The matter came to light last year after one of the victims approached the police with a complaint, alleging that in May, while surfing Facebook, he saw an advertisement claiming to delivery liquor to homes even during the COVID pandemic, the senior official said. When he contacted the given mobile number, he was asked to transfer Rs 4,000 for two bottles of liquor. When the delivery was not made, he asked them to refund his money. The accused then asked the complainant to scan a QR Code to receive money. However, instead of getting his money back, Rs 20,000 was deducted from his account, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson says 'horrified' by Myanmar violence

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was horrified by the escalation of violence in Myanmar and he called for a restoration of democracy.Im horrified by the escalation of violence in Myanmar and the killing of pro-democr...

3 Myanmar policemen cross into India seeking refuge

Police in Indias northeastern Mizoram state said Thursday they have detained three Myanmar policemen who entered India seeking refuge a month after the countrys powerful military ousted the elected government of leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a...

Maha: Man stabs wife to death over financial dispute

A 31-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death following a dispute at their home in Nalla Sopara area of Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Thursday.A manhunt has been launched for Roopesh More who allegedly killed his 32-...

Poland does not plan to buy Russian vaccine, says minister

Poland does not plan to buy Russias Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the prime ministers top aide said on Thursday.When it comes to the Russian vaccine, we do not plan to buy such a vaccine, but when it comes to the Chinese vaccine, we are an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021