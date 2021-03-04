Left Menu

Afghan official: Gunmen kill 7 workers, bomb kills doctor

The statement claimed she worked for the Afghan intelligence service in Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province.Gen. Juma Gul Hemat, provincial police chief in Nangarhar, said the shooting attack victims were workers at a plaster factory in the Sorkh Rod district.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:18 IST
Afghan official: Gunmen kill 7 workers, bomb kills doctor

At least seven Afghan civilians were shot and killed by a group of gunmen overnight in the country's east and a physician died when a bomb attached to her rickshaw exploded on Thursday, provincial officials said.

The Islamic State group in a statement claimed responsibility for the bombing, saying its fighters had detonated a so-called sticky bomb placed on the vehicle of a woman. The statement claimed she worked for the Afghan intelligence service in Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province.

Gen. Juma Gul Hemat, provincial police chief in Nangarhar, said the shooting attack victims were workers at a plaster factory in the Sorkh Rod district. Police arrested four suspects, he added.

The laborers were all from Afghanistan's minority Shiite Hazara community, according to Farid Khan, spokesman for the provincial police chief. Some had come form the capital of Kabul, as well as central Bamyan and northern Balkh provinces, to work in the factory. No one immediately claimed responsibility for that attack, but militants from the Islamic State group have declared war on Shiites and frequently target the Hazaras. Eastern Afghanistan has witnessed and increase of attacks by IS, including an attack on Tuesday in which three women who worked at a private TV station were gunned down in Jalalabad.

IS claimed responsibility for killing the three women — Mursal Wahidi, Sadia Sadat and Shahnaz Raufi. The three left work together and were gunned down in separate attacks while on their way home, almost at the same time. But many other attacks have gone unclaimed. The government blames most on the resurgent Taliban, who today hold sway over nearly half the country. The Taliban, in turn, deny any role in some of the attacks and blame the government. In Thursday's bombing in Jalalabad, the female doctor was killed while on her way to work at the provincial hospital's maternity ward. Meanwhile in western Herat province, 39 people, both military and civilians, were wounded when security forces launched an operation to arrest a local militia commander, sparking a firefight, the governor's office said. The wounded, including three children, are being treated. The militiaman was not arrested and remains on the run, said Wahid Qatali, the provincial governor in Herat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson says 'horrified' by Myanmar violence

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was horrified by the escalation of violence in Myanmar and he called for a restoration of democracy.Im horrified by the escalation of violence in Myanmar and the killing of pro-democr...

3 Myanmar policemen cross into India seeking refuge

Police in Indias northeastern Mizoram state said Thursday they have detained three Myanmar policemen who entered India seeking refuge a month after the countrys powerful military ousted the elected government of leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a...

Maha: Man stabs wife to death over financial dispute

A 31-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death following a dispute at their home in Nalla Sopara area of Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Thursday.A manhunt has been launched for Roopesh More who allegedly killed his 32-...

Poland does not plan to buy Russian vaccine, says minister

Poland does not plan to buy Russias Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the prime ministers top aide said on Thursday.When it comes to the Russian vaccine, we do not plan to buy such a vaccine, but when it comes to the Chinese vaccine, we are an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021