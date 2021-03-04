Netanyahu calls ICC war-crimes decision "outrageous", vows to fight it everywhere

Netanyahu calls ICC war-crimes decision "outrageous", vows to fight it everywhereReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:20 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned as "outrageous" on Thursday a decision by the International Criminal Court prosecutor to formally investigate alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories.
"I am going to fight this in every place," he told Fox News.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- International Criminal Court
- Israeli
- Palestinian
- Fox News