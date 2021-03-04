OTT industry, govt will partner to make audience experience better: Javadekar

Left Menu

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday met representatives from the Over the Top OTT industry and said they have welcomed the governments new guidelines. He also said that the OTT industry will partner with the ministry towards making the experience on the platform better for audience.Had a fruitful meeting with representatives from OTT industry and explained the provisions of the OTT rules.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday met representatives from the Over the Top (OTT) industry and said they have welcomed the government's new guidelines. He also said that the OTT industry will partner with the ministry towards making the experience on the platform better for audience.

''Had a fruitful meeting with representatives from OTT industry and explained the provisions of the OTT rules. All representatives have welcomed the new guidelines. The ministry and industry will partner together to make the OTT experience better for all audience,'' Javadekar tweeted.

However, more details about the meeting were not available immediately. The government had on February 25 notified new rules and guidelines for OTT platforms and digitial news media, requiring them to make public their details and having a grievance redressal system in place.

