Slovakia to get 15,000 Astrazeneca vaccines from France -Slovak prime minister

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:26 IST
Slovakia will get 15,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from France, Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Thursday.

"France has made a gesture of friendship and European solidarity for Slovakia today in a serious epidemic situation," Matovic said on Facebook.

