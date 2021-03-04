Slovakia to get 15,000 Astrazeneca vaccines from France -Slovak prime minister

Slovakia to get 15,000 Astrazeneca vaccines from France -Slovak prime ministerReuters | Prague | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:26 IST
Slovakia will get 15,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from France, Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Thursday.
"France has made a gesture of friendship and European solidarity for Slovakia today in a serious epidemic situation," Matovic said on Facebook.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
