Tracking culprits who snatched journalist's phone from moving auto in south Delhi: Police
Police on Thursday said they were using information obtained via mobile towers to track three men, who snatched a journalist's mobile phone from a moving auto-rickshaw on a busy flyover in south Delhi.
Kunal Dutt, who works for a leading news agency, was in the three-wheeler on the Modi Mill flyover on Tuesday evening when the trio riding a motorcycle snatched his phone and fled, the police said.
A complaint was lodged at the New Friends Colony police station, following which an FIR was filed on Tuesday night.
''We are on the case, and a probe is underway. We are also using information obtained via mobile towers to track the three men,'' a senior police official said.
The journalist had boarded the auto-rickshaw from Kailash Hills locality in East of Kailash area, and as per the information obtained via these towers, the phone was last found switched off somewhere in East of Kailash area only, meaning the trio were coming from right behind the auto-rickshaw, he said.
''We are going to get the CDR (call data record) to probe the case further,'' the official added.
The journalist had taken to Twitter on Wednesday to share his plight. Responding to the tweet, deputy commissioner of police (South East Delhi) said, ''Your complaint has been forwarded to ACP NFC for necessary action.'' PTI NIT KND IJT
